ABC’s new ‘Women of the Movement’ about Emmett Till’s mother
This image released by ABC shows Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, left, and Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley in "Women of the Movement." (Matt Sayles. ABC via AP) (Source: AP)
By Associated Press | May 18, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 1:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air a limited series, ‘Women of the Movement,’ about Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till became an icon of the civil rights movement after he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

Actor Will Smith and rapper Jay-Z are among the production team behind the new series, which will air in the middle of the next television season. ABC became the latest broadcast network to introduce a new lineup to advertisers on Tuesday.

The network is also reviving ‘The Wonder Years,’ this time with a Black family from Montgomery, Alabama. Original series star Fred Savage directed the pilot episode.