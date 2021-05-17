Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport works to encourage life to expecting mothers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Abortion has always been an emotional and divisive issue. It’s been nearly 30 years since an abortion provider operated in South Mississippi. Since then, pregnancy services have focused on helping women bring healthy babies to term, even if they choose not to raise them.
With the mission to encourage life, the Women’s Resource Center in Gulfport walks expecting moms through just how fast a baby grows inside the womb.
“We go over and say hi, if you’re four weeks pregnant this is your option,” said executive director Tiffany Bell.
“If you’re nine weeks pregnant, if you’re 22 weeks pregnant, this is what’s going to happen with each stage of pregnancy,” Bell said as she showed a baby’s growth stage in the womb.
When there’s an expecting mom considering abortion, the center first does an ultrasound. Bell said when a mother lays eyes on the actual baby, most decide then to keep the pregnancy.
“Typically seven out of ten women will change their mind if they’re contemplating abortion once they have an ultrasound,” Bell said. “Again, just that visual being able to see that it is a baby, being able to hear the heartbeat, it goes a long way.”
Bell tells women no matter how hard the choice is to follow through with a pregnancy, there are avenues other than abortion. Bell said the center aims to guide expecting mothers to make decisions that are good for them and their baby.
“Another option would be adoption. I’m adopted, so I’m real big on adoption,” Bell said. “I know just the effects it’s had on my life and for those ladies, we connect them to an adoption agency that walks them through the adoption process up to two to three years post-adoption, just because, again, it’s really a major decision and I think it’s courageous.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.