Southern Miss earns three-seed in Conference USA baseball tournament

The Golden Eagles officially claimed the third overall seed out of eight and will square off with Western Kentucky on the evening of Wednesday, May 26. The Golden Eagles took three out of four games over the Hilltoppers in the regular season, and finished the year 9-4 since that series. After a slow start to the season, Southern Miss finished third in the conference in home runs and first in walks, while on the mound, they have the league’s best ERA, have allowed the second-lowest batting average, and are second in strikeouts thrown.