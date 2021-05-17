Sheriff: Man arrested after shooting at his father and another person

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saucier man has been arrested after authorities say he fired shots at his own father during an argument between the two men.
Kelsey Mundell II was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies were called to a home on Palmer Creek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Once there, Peterson said deputies learned that Mundell and his father got into an verbal altercation. During that argument, 40-year-old Mundell pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into a car where his father and a friend were.
Both Mundell’s father and the other victim received superficial wounds because of the shooting and were taking to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Mundell II was arrested at the scene and taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. A $50,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner pending an initial appearance.
