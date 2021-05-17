Monday’s Forecast

You might want to take your umbrella just in case. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, especially this afternoon. The latest Futurecast data for South Mississippi suggests higher rain chances mainly west of Highway 49 for areas like Picayune and lower rain chances mainly east of Highway 49 for areas like Pascagoula. By the end of Monday, rain amounts will likely not even reach a half-inch across South Mississippi. Those that actually do see rain today will likely also have many rain-free hours today too. Our high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s with breezy southeast winds 10 to 20 miles per hour. Low pressure over the Plains and high pressure near the east U.S. coast will drive a persistent wind from the Gulf across our region for most of this week. This will lead to a steady flow of tropical moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico, making it easy to see wet weather across the south in general. So, expect a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms but thankfully for now the rainfall bullseye is expected to stay west of us this week and focus over parts of Texas and Louisiana. As long as that bullseye stays west of us, then we shouldn’t have to worry about any washouts this week in South Mississippi but just some daily pop-up showers. There are no tropical systems expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next five days according to the National Hurricane Center. And the Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins in about two weeks on June 1.