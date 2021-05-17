Homeowner holds suspected catalytic converter thief at gunpoint

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
John Thomas Cearley, 50, was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of possession of burglary tools and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Around 12:53 a.m., Harrison County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14000 block of Heroes Way in Gulfport to the report of a theft.
When deputies arrived, they found the homeowner holding a suspect, later identified as Cearley, at gunpoint.
Authorities say the homeowners caught Cearley under their car attempting to cut the catalytic converter off of the vehicle. The deputies said they saw that the catalytic converter was partially cut off along with burglary tools that Cearley had with him when he was caught.
Deputies later found Cearley’s car and searched it, finding more burglary tools and heroin.
Cearley is being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
