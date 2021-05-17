Food Truck Festival in Biloxi draws an estimated 2,000 people

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Radio stations know when they have a number one hit on their hands, but the latest hit over the weekend in South Mississippi was not about music. It’s about food. Specifically, food on trucks.
It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon for a festival and that’s exactly what the group SuperTalk Mississippi Media did, hosting its first-ever Food Truck Festival. And if the crowd size is anything to judge from, it is a hit that will continue to play in future years.
The hot, sunny day in South Mississippi left many feeling the heat. including Scratch Kitchen out of Ocean Springs. But the festival is something they absolutely loved doing.
“It’s a great thing for the all the food trucks to finally get together, to come together, kind of like a family,” said co-owner Billy Alexander. “And we can all come out here with a reasonable rate and sell food together and everyone gets along.”
Jesse Alvarez, sales manager with SuperTalk Mississippi Media, had a feeling that featuring food trucks was a winning idea.
“Coming off of COVID, it was important for us to embrace the community and put something together that would get people back outdoors,” he said. “And we know people love food. We know people love live music. And they love free. So, we said, can we make all these things come together? And, we did. We said, ‘Let’s talk to some different vendors and see what they say.”
And, they said, “yes.”
Twenty-two food venders packed onto Big Play property at Veterans and Highway 90 and offered a buffet of not-so-common truck treats to an estimated 2,000 people.
The event was definitely a crowd pleaser. Zahrah Maynard of Ocean Springs was in food heaven.
“I think it’s a huge success,” she said. “There are a lot of people who love food trucks and to have them all in one location is amazing. It’s a huge convenience to someone like me... I am an avid food truck follower. So, that means that wherever my favorite food trucks are, I follow them up and down the Gulf Coast to special events. Even if I’m not attending the special event, I go to the food truck.”
And it’s a big deal for Edward McQuilling of Gulfport, who brought his whole family.
“I think the one thing about this is that last year, we weren’t doing this,” he said. “This year, we’re having to wait in line. We’re able to get back as a community. We’re able to help vendors here. And, look around. A lot of people are smiling.”
Organizers said they plan to have the event next year and make it even bigger.
