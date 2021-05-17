Few showers linger tonight. Hit or miss storms on Tuesday.

Some light showers will linger this evening and it’s going to stay breezy tonight. We’ll keep a breeze from the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few more showers and storms are possible early Tuesday morning, with the best chance west of Highway 49.
Some hit or miss showers and storms will continue into Tuesday afternoon, but it appears that the heaviest rainfall this week may stay just to our west in Louisiana and Texas. We’ll closely watch for changes. It will remain breezy and warm with highs near 80.
Isolated showers and storms are possible by Wednesday and Thursday. Once again, it will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s. High pressure will strengthen by Friday and Saturday. We’ll be drier and warmer. Highs will easily reach the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.
