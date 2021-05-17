Coroner asking for help identifying victim in Tradition Parkway crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County coroner is asking for help identifying the victim of a Friday afternoon car fire.
Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX that the autopsy performed Monday on the victim concluded very little, citing the intensity of the fire making it difficult to identify the victim.
So far, the only details available about the victim are that he was between the ages of 25-35 and was driving what appeared to be a late ‘90s Chevy Silverado King Cab.
Investigators couldn’t find a vehicle identification number or tag on the vehicle.
Anyone who might recognize the truck or might know the victim should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-865-7060 or the coroner’s office at 228-865-4290.
