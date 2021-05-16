‘We can’t lose hope’: Morning Star Baptist Church leaders react to recent shootings in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Community leaders say they’re fed up with the gun violence in Gulfport. On Saturday, community leaders hosted a “Stop the Violence” rally and within 24 hours later, two separate shootings happened in the area.
According to police, the first shooting was occurred in the 600 block of 28th street. The second shooting happened near Tyler Street and Ohio Avenue. However, one suspect was arrested in connection with one of the shootings.
The church’s pastor John Whitfield said that he was completely disappointed by the news.
“Violent crimes in the city of Gulfport have increased recently,” said Whitfield. “I don’t know exactly why, but I can tell you this, there’s an awful lot of good in this community and others. There’s an awful lot of good people here who want this to end.”
Whitfield said that we can only blame the youth so much, but adults must step up too.
“The violent video games that kids begin playing at a young age before their minds are fully developed. You have certain scenes on TV that a child shouldn’t see, there’s really no restriction these days. I believe we’re becoming desensitized, but we can’t lose hope. We truly believe that if each person can reach one person, we can begin to make a difference,” said Whitfield.
Earlier this month, the church began developing the Soria City Neighborhood watch group partnered with Gulfport Police. Whitfield said this is a way to protect the community while spreading the message to the youth.
“It is so multifaceted that there’s not going to be a silver bullet that alleviates violence overnight, but we to begin to build a foundation upon which we can respond to this issue,” said Whitfield.
Whitfield said the first neighborhood watch meeting will be June 3. The meeting is at the Morning Star Baptist Church starting at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.