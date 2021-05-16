Stone County’s Kevin Conard remembered for his impact on the community

“When I first met him, I was a young man and sometimes my direction was a little off and he quickly guided me in the right direction. And he continued to do that as I grew up,” Bowman said. “And the cool thing about him is that that’s just a small example of what he’s done. All the people you saw at the game the other night, all the people that you’ll see here today. He’s done the same thing for so many of them, and that’s the legacy he left behind. That he made this place better. He made Stone County better, he made the Gulf Coast better, he made this world better. And men like him are just irreplaceable.”