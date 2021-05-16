Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s tennis looking to make big impact in national tournament

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s tennis team touched down in Plano Texas Saturday for the NJCAA Division I national tournament.
The team is on a historic run this season, going undefeated in MACCC regular season play for the state championship and then sweeping through the Region 23 tournament to grab another title.
The national tournament gets started Monday with six singles brackets and three doubles brackets.
The men’s team is following in the footsteps of the women’s team who finished 12th at their national tournament in Arizona, which was the highest finishing MACCC team in the field.
