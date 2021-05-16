Crowds flock to Harrison County Fairgrounds for Latino concert

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people were out enjoying a new normal this weekend after the CDC relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for people who are ‘fully vaccinated.’ Among the many events was rising Latino musician Carin Leon, who brought in hundreds of people from across the region to the Harrison County Fairgrounds.
People from different backgrounds were invited to listen to hit songs and dine on Hispanic favorites, a welcomed feeling after more than a year of COVID-19.
“It’s more or less a transition,” El Lupillo owner Enrique Vanegas said. “I can feel a little bit of freedom from the crowd after the shutdowns that we lived through.”
The latest CDC guidelines allow fully vaccinated people to be mask less, without distancing restrictions, which helped Club Thirty IV sell almost 700 tickets to the weekend concert.
“I don’t think there’s been one like this in a while around this area,” said Apolinar Flores with Natie’s Taqueria. “It feels really good, man.”
And while guest enjoyed their time, businesses set up around the concert reaped the rewards, like Dos Chic Boutique.
“It’s great to be here at the concert,” co-founder Astridal Cantar said. “It is very important.”
But some people aren’t yet ready to forget the state’s 300,000 COVID-19 cases, 2% of which are Hispanic patients.
“We learned a lot and we use those experiences for this new way of life,” Vanegas said.
Some people were eager to ditch their masks and no longer follow social distancing guidelines for an evening of music and tacos, but some business leaders said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.
“Let go of that fear that you might have. Get vaccinated,” Vanegas said.
Mississippi currently has the lowest percentage of population fully vaccinated against the virus at 28%. The state’s Hispanic community is only at 14%.
“Do not listen to any of the rumors and get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Vanegas said.
As vaccination numbers slowly climb, more events will be planned along the coast.
“We are working more carefully now more than ever,” Vanegas said.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.