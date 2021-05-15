Pearl River baseabll preps to host Region 23 tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River baseball is getting set to host and play in the Region 23 tournament on Monday. Thanks to the Wildcats ridiculous 23-5 in-conference record and the MACCC title Pearl River gets to host the Region 23 tournament for the first time in at least eight years.
Pearl River this season has also only lost once at Dub Herring Park.
The tournament is a six-team double-elimination tournament starting on Monday with three games a day starting at noon for the first few days.
Head coach Mike Avalon says the preparation leading into this week has been a little different given the extra time off since their last game.
”We’ve only played one nine-inning game in almost three weeks after winning the championship,” said coach Avalon. “That’s a task in itself and a challenge in itself for our guys. But we have a good group and I’ve been very pleased with their energy and effort at practice. It’s very tough to inter-squad against your own guys in May, but they’ve done a tremendous job with it and that just speaks to who they are and the type of players that they are.”
Wildcats take on Hinds on Monday at 7 p.m.
