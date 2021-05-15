Medina Spirit cleared to run, Preakness back to semi-normal

“If Medina Spirit goes and wins the Preakness on Saturday, the general public is going to just immediately say, ‘Oh, well, look, there’s still something funny going on,’” NBC Sports betting analyst Matt Bernier said. “If he doesn’t run well for whatever reason, the general public will still look at it and say, ‘See, something funny was going on in the Kentucky Derby.’ It’s a no-win situation for Bob Baffert, for everyone involved with the horse and for the industry as a whole.”