Great weather this weekend

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s. By Monday, the humidity will increase. There will be a chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Monday. We’re going to stay in a pattern of hit or miss showers and storms Tuesday through Friday. It looks like most of the heavy rain will miss us to our west. The humidity will be higher, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.