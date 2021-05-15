Colorado man has truck stolen in Jackson with pet dog still inside: ‘I can’t go home without him’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man visiting from Colorado says he’s not concerned about his truck that was stolen in Jackson, but what was in it.
Hunter Crisler says he was at The Bulldog on Ridgewood Wednesday evening when his 2003 Cadillac Escalade truck was stolen. Inside the truck was his dog, Smoke.
The dog and truck haven’t been seen since. Crisler filed a report with Jackson police. He is putting up missing posters in the area where Smoke was taken hoping someone will find him and reunite them.
Hunter Crisler said, “He’s five years old. I rescued him when he was about two years old. He’s been the greatest dog I’ve ever met. He’s friendly. If you call him he will come right to you. He doesn’t need a leash, nothing like that. He’s a very sweet dog and I just need him. I can’t go home without him. I can’t leave and just give up on my boy.”
The thieves broke a window to get access to the stolen truck. There was a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle in the bed.
Crisler says he talked to Bulldog managers who told him the security cameras on their building were not working at the time.
Anyone with information on the stolen Cadillac or Smoke’s whereabouts is asked to call Jackson police.
