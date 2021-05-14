Vancleave woman killed in crash remembered for her generous, giving spirit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People across South Mississippi are mourning the loss of a Vancleave woman who died tragically in a car crash on Wednesday.
Cynthia Burges, 58, was killed on Cowan Lorraine Road within sight of the real estate office where she worked. Now, her friends, family and coworkers are remembering the joy she brought them and how much love she gave to everyone she knew.
While remembering Burges, the stories come easy for Michelle Harrison and Kelly Moses. The pair worked with Cynthia at Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty for years.
“Cynthia was fabulous,” said Harrison.
“She was very loving and caring, I know she would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed help,” Moses said.
An employee for the busy Coast real estate office since 2009, Cynthia worked in the Gulfport location for the last six years. There, she played an instrumental role in keeping the day-to-day operations of the office going.
“I got to the point where she would say, ‘Kelly, you forgot this,’ and it was like, ‘Yeah, Mom, I’m getting it to you,’” said Moses with a smile. “She was a part of my success. I couldn’t have done my job without her helping me.”
On Wednesday Cynthia left for lunch and never came back. Harrison saw the aftermath of the wreck on her way back to the office.
“I prayed that no one would be hurt and then once I arrived at work, it was obvious it was one of us,” Harrison said.
At the corner of Cowan Lorraine and Carl Leggett roads, flowers now mark the location where Cynthia lost her life. It’s an intersection where wrecks are common.
“It’s difficult to see at that turning spot if there is someone in the turning spot across,” said Harrison. “You can’t see if anything is coming, it’s very difficult.”
Losing Cynthia will now serve as a painful reminder to her friends to make the most of every day.
“We’ve all been going around hugging each other and telling each other that we love each other,” Moses said. “If that happened to me, I would want you to know that I loved you.”
Cynthia Burgess was 58-years old and a resident of Vancleave.
