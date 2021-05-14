This is Carolina: Store owner hides crosses in furniture so every home has ‘a blessing of some kind’

“My husband and I were on vacation in Gatlinburg. There was a really cute little wood shop there where they make stuff in the shop. Ornaments and all kinds of stuff. And they had these baggies of little wooden crosses and it was like five dollars for the whole bag. And I was like ‘Those are so cute and I’ll buy them and do some thing with him at the store.’ At first I was thinking just put them in a bowl on the counter and customers could just grab them,” Laura said of what she planned to do with the little wooden crosses.