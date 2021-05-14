One person killed in crash on Tradition Parkway

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died Friday in a single car accident on Tradition Parkway in Harrison County.
Officials said the car was headed north when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, and the driver wasn’t able to get out in time.
At 1 p.m., the northbound lanes of the roadway were blocked off as firefighters extinguished the flames and worked to remove the victim’s body from the wreckage.
Investigators are still looking into what led up to the fatal crash.
