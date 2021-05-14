Leake Co. man arrested after video shows abuse of horses

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Leake County man was arrested, accused of abusing horses.
Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Johnny Ray Goolsey is charged with one count of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Video shared to social media shows the horses being dragged and kicked. Because of the graphic nature of the videos, WLBT has chosen not to share them.
Sheriff Atkinson says one of the horses was taken to the vet for treatment, and both of them were seized from Goolsey’s property in the Madden area.
