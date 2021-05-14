Investigators seek answers in Jackson County 1993 cold case

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County investigators are seeking answers in a decades old cold case, hoping to find out what happened to Kimberly Sue Turner.
It’s been 27 years since anyone last saw or heard from Kimberly Turner. She was last seen in the area of McClelland and Tucker roads in the Latimer community on September 28, 1993. Investigators say that’s when Turner was seen walking from a local convenience store, after picking up a pack of cigarettes.
Turner was 27 when she disappeared. Her case has since been featured on several missing persons websites.
Jackson County Sheriff’s investigator Sgt. Shane Bozeman says Turner was known for going missing for a few days, but always contacted her family. Now, it’s been nearly three decades, without any word from her. Bozeman says the family still deserves answers.
“It’s difficult to be gone this long and not be heard or seen from and foul play not to be suspected. So hopefully someone saw something or heard something, whatever the case may be. That one little piece of evidence may be all that I need to point me in the right direction in this case,” said Sgt. Bozeman.
Bozeman says he’s hopeful someone will come forward with information to solve this case so that they can offer closure to Turner’s family.
“We always like to get some closure for the family and, at least, I would love to be able to at least find Kimberly and hopefully get her back to her family, to get a proper burial. At least that way her family has some closure and they have somewhere else to go to represent Kimberly so they can go back visit, and pay their respects and things like that.”
If you have any information that can help investigators you can contact Sgt. Shane Bozeman directly at 228-875-6823. Or you can leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crimestoppers. They are offering a $2500 reward for any information leading to a felony arrest in this case.
