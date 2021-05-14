Friday’s Forecast

It feels more like April than May this morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 50s across most of South Mississippi. The day ahead should be beautiful, dry, and pleasant with highs warming to about 80 degrees. Tonight will be cool again with lows dipping into the 50s and lower 60s. High pressure keeps us nice and dry for Saturday. Sunday will be a bit muggier but still a nice day overall. Then next week the high pressure will move east of us and low pressure will begin to develop in the Plains. This will drive a southerly flow from the Gulf onto the Gulf Coast, carrying abundant moisture and leading to a chance for showers each day next week. For now, rainfall amounts for next Monday through Thursday in South Mississippi could be up to 2″ at the most. But, a heavier rainfall bullseye will be just to our west over parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas where they could get more than four inches of rainfall in that same timeframe. Hopefully, the heavier rains stay away from us because we don’t need anymore as we are running a year-to-date rainfall surplus of about twelve inches in parts of our area.