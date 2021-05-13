Woman says she paid $9.99/gallon at Charlotte gas station, customers file complaints

“If you desperately need gas and you’re being charged a price where you’ve been ripped off, file a complaint with my office, we will look into it and if it’s price gouging we will go after them,” Stein said. “It’s a case by case situation, we have to look at what did they [the store] pay for that gas before the crisis hit and what they’re charging for it now, and if they’ve substantially increased their price unreasonably so - that would be price gouging and we will not hesitate to go after any price gougers if we find them”