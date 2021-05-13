Uber driver recounts driving Gulfport armed robbery suspect to surrender

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a normal Uber ride. They laughed, played music, and enjoyed the ride. However, it wasn’t until later that the 48-year-old Gulf Coast Uber driver realized he dropped off a Gulfport suspect, who was wanted for armed robbery, at the Harrison County Jail so he could turn himself in to authorities.
Chris Favre said he’s been driving for the ride-share company for a little more than three years, but this was a first. Never before has he been called to help a passenger surrender to authorities. Surprisingly, Favre said the ride was quite normal.
He said around 9:15 p.m., he picked up Hollis, along with three other people from the Comfort Inn on Highway 49. He saw he was starting a trip to the Harrison County Jail, but he didn’t think anything of it.
“They were just talking about music,” said Favre. “It was as if they didn’t think he was going to jail for a long time.”
Favre said his truck isn’t your typical, mundane vehicle. Inside, the truck has digital games, a tablet, and built-in karaoke, which he said Hollis and the others enjoyed, singing along to Kevin Gates.
“It kinda shocked me how they were carrying on,” said Favre. “I would’ve been acting a little different if I was in that situation.”
He said they arrived at the Harrison County Jail, and the group got out to give Hollis hugs.
“I think they thought he was innocent,” said Favre.
According to Favre, Hollis and a girl went inside the jail for maybe 15-20 minutes, but he realized when she came back, she was by herself.
“She said ‘Okay, we’re ready,’” Favre recalled. “I waited a few minutes because I thought he was coming back, but she said he had turned himself in, then she told me what his name was.”
Favre brought them back to the Comfort Inn, and that’s when he went home and figured out exactly who was in his car. He learned that 19-year-old Hollis Grayer and his cousin 23-year-old Jaylon Grayer are both accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint Monday morning and fleeing the scene in Gulfport.
“It surprised me,” said Favre. “He seemed like he was a really nice young man.”
Favre said he’s thankful that Hollis turned himself in because it could’ve been worse.
“If they were hunting him down, God knows what would’ve happened,” said Favre.
In the end, Favre said you just never know who you’re picking up.
“It wouldn’t say that it was the most interesting Uber ride,” said Favre. “I would say it’s the most shocking Uber ride ever.”
