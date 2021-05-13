Trial for suspect in 2015 Waffle House murder still on hold

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The trial for the man accused of killing a Waffle House waitress almost six years ago is still on hold. On Thursday, a five-hour hearing to see if suspect 51-year-old Johnny Mount was competent to stand trial was held before Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson.
And, no decision was reached.
Defense attorney Jim Davis is asking for Mount to be sent to the state mental hospital and the case to be dismissed, but that won’t be so easy, because the law is not so clear.
“This is an area that the law and the statutes are a little bit confusing over what is the next step,” Davis said. “And I think the judge ordered us to brief what is the next step in the event that she does find him incompetent and restorable. But, it’s clearly up to her (Judge Dodson) on which way she’s going to go on this one.”
Mount is accused of killing Julie Brightwell, a Waffle House waitress in November 2015 after she told him he couldn’t smoke in the restaurant.
Mount was quiet and subdued as he was wheeled into the Biloxi courthouse to watch the proceedings. His family gathered near the front of the courtroom for support.
Davis called on three psychologists who all testified they did not believe Mount is able to help in his own defense. It’s based on “delusional” behavior even arguing for a trial to, as one psychologist assessed “fulfill a prophecy by going to court.”
They testified a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a car accident in 2002 played a part in the assessment.
George Hoffman with the district attorney’s office, argued that evaluations showed Mount understood the factual nature of the situation and he knew there was a substantial amount of evidence against him.
Mount has been behind bars since the shooting and spent 17 months at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield beginning in December 2019. Davis said he believes Mount may not have seen the last of Whitfield.
“Oh, I think that is a strong possibility, just whether he’ll be going on a civil-type commitment,” said Davis. “Or, she (Dodson) could actually send him back for more treatment and reviews and the state hospital.”
Attorneys will be filing briefs to Judge Dodson, but there is no time set for a decision.
