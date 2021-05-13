Thursday’s Forecast

In our area this morning, temperatures have dropped thanks to a cold front that finally passed through last night. Expect a dry day with hardly any rain. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning will become clearer as the day wears on. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with pleasantly lower humidity. A dry pattern will continue tomorrow into the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be pleasantly crisp although a bit cooler than normal for mid-May with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday looks nice and dry too but slightly milder. Then, next Monday and Tuesday bring muggier air and better rain chances.