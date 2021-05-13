Several arrested for felony narcotics, firearms violations in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A joint effort by state and local authorities has netted the arrest of several people for felony narcotics and firearm violations.
The community enhancement operation focused on reducing crime in Pearl River County, said a statement from the Department of Public Safety.
Sixty law enforcement officers from multiple agencies worked together on May 6 to conduct roadblocks, perform consensual searches, and serve outstanding warrants throughout the county.
Agents seized approximately 2,000 grams of THC edibles, 25 dosage units of MDMA, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, and two handguns.
As a result of this operation, nine people were arrested on felony charges, including narcotics and firearms violations. An additional 17 people were arrested or cited with misdemeanors. An additional 35 citations were issued by local agencies for violations such as no insurance or suspended driver’s license.
The Picayune Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by several agencies, including Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Beverage Control, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations.
The following people were charged with felonies:
- Eugena Dapremonti was charged with Trafficking of Schedule I – THC Infused Products, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, and No Driver’s License.
- Malcolm Ray Faciane was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – THC Wax, MDMA, and Promethazine with Codeine while in Possession of a Firearm.
- Kayla Janet was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm.
- Jamile Demario Reynolds was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – MDMA with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, and Violation of Probation.
- Christopher Shane Odom was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana, and an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear.
- Brandon Chace Emery was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
- Nathaniel Smith was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
- William Stockstill was charged with Violation of Probation.
- Craig Oneal Jones was arrested on outstanding Arrest Warrants for Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Fleeing, Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Driving.
