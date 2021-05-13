Mississippi’s Asya Branch is about to compete in the Miss Universe pageant

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s own Asya Branch is hoping to make history again, this time in an international competition.
Asya Branch won Miss Mississippi USA in 2018, then Miss USA in 2020.
She nearly dropped to her knees when her name was called and described the win as “unbelievable.”
Now, the University of Mississippi broadcast journalism alumnus hopes to be the first woman from Mississippi to win Miss Universe.
She is in Hollywood, Florida, this week for the competition, along with women from 74 countries around the world.
The new Miss Universe will be crowned Sunday, May 16, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Branch has lived in New York since winning Miss USA in November.
In an interview with the Associated Press, Branch says she wants to increase awareness of the needs of children of incarcerated parents, citing her own father’s time in prison since she was 10. She says she hopes to increase resources and mentors for children.
She also hopes to go to law school.
