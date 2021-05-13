Guest found storing gas cans in hotel room in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish firefighters were called out to a hotel in Covington on Thurs., May 13 after a report of a smell of gas.
According to officials, an investigation discovered a guest was storing two gas cans in their hotel room.
“We urge everyone to practice safety when storing gasoline,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Please do not store gas inside. Gas must be stored in a well-ventilated area and in proper containers.”
In a Thursday update, Georgia based-Colonial Pipeline said gasoline delivery is now underway in most of its markets. There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, just delays in delivering the fuel.
