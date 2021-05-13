Great Southern Golf Club holding on to hope ahead of Friday’s auction

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Time is running out for Great Southern Gulf Club. The oldest course in the state could be headed for auction on Friday, but hope still remains.
Board President Ellis Hill said he’s still hopeful that that offers could come in the next 24 hours.
“We were expecting a couple of offers (Wednesday),” he said. “They didn’t come. We reached out to them and they said they are still working on them. So there is a high probability they will come tomorrow and I am very hopeful that it won’t go to auction.”
At least two different groups are working to possibly make an offer before Friday’s auction, and both would allow putts to roll in the years ahead.
“The potential buyer has said he wants to keep it 18 holes. He wants to make a pristine course, wants to make it a destination location for people to come and play golf and, perhaps, have some...places where you go stay and play, that kind of thing,” said Hill. “That is his vision as I understand it. The other one would keep it as nine holes and do some development on the front.”
If the board does receive an offer, they will vote within the hour on whether they approve the sale. If no offers are made by Friday, the course will be sold at auction.
According to Hill, the club owes about $4.8 million dollars. Back in 2019, the club filed for bankruptcy to restructure that debt, which has accumulated since Hurricane Katrina destroyed the course in 2005.
