Jackson County employee charged with embezzlement

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A supervisor for Jackson County’s road department is facing a felony charge of embezzlement.
Jonathan Wayne Smith was arrested on May 10 after an investigation by State Auditor Shad White’s office. Details are limited but authorities say he was charged with embezzling more than $1,000.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, several items stolen from the road department were recovered from various pawn shops.
County officials confirm that Smith was employed as the superintendent of the road department’s East Barn office at the time of his arrest. That office is located on Highway 63 in Moss Point.
A spokesperson with the State Auditor’s Office told WLOX that the investigation was part of a joint effort with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, adding that all evidence and investigative materials have been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.
Smith was booked into Jackson County Adult Detention Center on Monday and was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
