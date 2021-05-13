Biloxi NAACP demanding footage of crossfire between police, murder suspect

The organization is demanding access to any reports and videos that show how three-month-old La’Mello Parker died during the police standoff.

By WLOX Staff | May 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 7:13 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi NAACP is demanding access to any reports and videos that show how three-month-old La’Mello Parker died after he was shot, and killed during a police standoff involving his father.

The NAACP is the latest group to ask for more transparency into the three-month-old’s death. According to authorities, the infant was trapped in the car with his father, who police identified as 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew in Louisiana’s East Baton Rouge Parish. Smith then left with the infant and fled east, said authorities.

Eric Derell Smith (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Viewer videos showed the moment when highway patrol troopers and other law enforcers fired at Eric Smith’s vehicle.

The double murder suspect died at the scene, and unfortunately, his baby boy died hours later in the hospital.

A Biloxi NAACP news release sent out tonight says, “It is important that local authorities proactively work to increase transparency and grow public trust.”

Since the May 3 incident, investigators have not shared details about this case.

