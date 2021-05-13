An American Dream come true: Immigrants take oath of citizenship in Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Living the American dream is a goal for the people who come to our country. Some South Mississippi immigrants are now living the American Dream after taking the oath of citizenship Thursday at the federal courthouse in Gulfport.
Being able to say the pledge of allegiance as an American was always a goal for Buntheng
“It’s the best country, you know?” said Buntheng.
Now he’s welcomed with a new name, Kasper Ly.
”You have the freedom to speak however you want, do whatever you want to do,” said Ly. “Become whoever you want to be. It’s very different from where I’m from.”
Ly is originally from Cambodia and moved by himself to South Mississippi in 2004.
“Ocean Springs, Moss Point, I moved around mostly here,” said Ly.
Ly says that life in Cambodia had limitations, especially on speech.
”Regarding the government or anything. You can’t just say, ‘Hey, the government sucks,’ there and you’re going to be free,” said Ly. “People have died, there’s always consequences.”
Ly and 14 others became naturalized citizens in this ceremony.
United States District judge Sul Ozerden said he’s happy to bestow this new title, especially since his father too, became a U.S. citizen many years ago.
“It’s very personal and emotional for them,” said Ozerden. “For a couple of reasons, I’m sure. For one, it’s a long process to get through and get to this point. Secondly, it’s a dream for most of them like it was for my dad.”
But for Ly, the process wasn’t long.
He began his citizenship application in January, and he said usually it takes a year for most.
“I’m so lucky and happy,” said Ly.
Ly sis that he still can’t believe he achieved his goals.
“I feel great!” said Ly. “I have to pinch myself like, ‘Hey I’m here.’”
And he says he’s here to stay.
“Somebody like famous,” said Ly. “I feel like more now I have the opportunity to spread my wings.”
