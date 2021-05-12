Wet field forces delay of Shuckers’ first home game of the season

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night’s game can exchange their ticket for any ticket of equal value based on availability for any remaining 2021 Shuckers home game. Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for entry to both contests. All exchanges must be made at the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast corner of the ballpark. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 am –5pm on non-game days and from 10 am to the seventh inning on gamedays.