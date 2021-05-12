Wet field forces delay of Shuckers’ first home game of the season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers are getting a wet start to their home season after rain has continued to fall across South Mississippi for the last week.
The Shuckers were all set to return Tuesday night for their first home game of the season at MGM Park but the game had to be rescheduled due to the weather.
Fans began streaming into the park early in hopes of watching the Shuckers take on the Mississippi Braves. For many, it was exciting because the game marks the return of the Minor League team after more than 600 days off the field.
”I think it’s a combination of being ready to get out and to see some baseball,” said one fan who was celebrating his birthday said as he entered the park.
COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season and fans say they have missed watching the team play.
”We really missed last year, not having games,” said one young fan as he waited for the game to start. “We’re really excited to watch the Shuckers in their first game.”
But, all of the rain earlier on Tuesday left the grounds crew working hard to try and dry the field. The crew worked for hours, raking dirt and using leaf blowers to get the field dry enough to play on. Unfortunately, all of the rain proved to be too much of a challenge.
Around 7:45 p.m., the announcer told the crowd that they were still working and would possibly have the field dry enough to play in about 20 minutes.
As some fans began to leave the park, others stayed in hopes that the game would go on.
“A little anxious, but hey, I can wait. I’ve been waiting 608 days. I am sure I can wait another 45 minutes,” said one fan.
However, after accessing the situation, the umpires and managers made the hard decision to postpone the game for one more day, depending on the weather.
Even though the game couldn’t go on, fireworks still sounded over MGM Park as originally planned as a way to thank the fans who remained patient.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night.
Game one of the doubleheader will commence at 5:35pm on Friday and will be played as a seven-inning game. Gates will open at 5pm. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One and will also be a seven-inning contest.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday night’s game can exchange their ticket for any ticket of equal value based on availability for any remaining 2021 Shuckers home game. Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for entry to both contests. All exchanges must be made at the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast corner of the ballpark. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 am –5pm on non-game days and from 10 am to the seventh inning on gamedays.
Biloxi is now set to open their home schedule on Wednesday at 6:35pm against the Mississippi Braves. It’s Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, with discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel with a valid ID. Military Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.