Wednesday’s Forecast

A slow-moving cold front is approaching our area from the north. This, along with several nearby upper disturbances, will continue to trigger multiple periods of rainfall across our region. Parts of South Mississippi have already seen up to six inches of rainfall since Monday. An additional one to three inches of rainfall will be possible today, but totals may possibly be much higher wherever showers and thunderstorms train over the same area. This will likely result in flash flooding across parts of South Mississippi today. After a round of pre-dawn downpours, South Mississippi may see a lull in rain activity this morning. But, around 11 AM or noon, rain chances may increase again with scattered thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and evening. By Wednesday night, this cold front will finally pass through our area causing a gradual decrease in rain chance through Thursday as drier air slowly filters in from the north. A few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out Thursday morning. But, by Thursday afternoon, rain chances should fall to near 0% for the rest of the week and the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be pleasantly crisp although a bit cooler than normal for mid-May with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday looks nice and dry too but slightly milder. Then, next Monday and Tuesday bring muggier air and better rain chances.