Two plans for old Six Flags site move forward after committee hears from developers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 16 years, there’s promise to breathe new life into the old Six Flags JazzLand site in New Orleans East.
City economic development leaders sat down with three developers Tuesday who all have different visions for the blighted 227 acre property.
The selection committee was expected to choose the final plan. It did eliminate one proposal, but decided to move forward with two other plans.
The highest scoring proposal was from Kiernan West and S.H.E.I.L.D.1, a foundation launched by Drew Brees, Saints Linebacker Demario Davis and Buffalo Bills Cornerback Joshua Norman.
That plan would bring an urban farm and STEAM educational centers, along with a transportation and logistics center. It also includes community spaces like an amphitheater, athletic playing fields and a hotel.
The second highest scoring plan was highly favored (next to bringing JazzLand back) in the 300 public comments submitted. It’s called Bayou Phoenix, developed by New Orleans locals.
It would include a hotel, water park, amusement park, and sports complex, along with a logistics hub and mega travel center.
“We want to urge both groups to continue to be at the table and continue to work with the city and the community to put together an innovative family attraction, economic engine, that’s going to drive job opportunity for residents as well as bring in tax dollars for the city,” District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen said.
Nguyen says she’s thrilled her community has been so engaged.
Many of the public comments made it clear, the East has been neglected for too long and residents want economic drivers, jobs, a tourism draw and family friendly activities for the site.
The committee wants the two developers to submit more in depth proposals, detailing the aspects of public partnership with the city and other financial aspects in a month.
It’s unclear when the final decision will be made.
