Three Harrison Central alum playing for Alcorn State in SWAC softball tournament

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a long drive from Harrison Central High School to Lorman, Mississippi, but it’s a very short drive to the Gulfport Sportsplex.
That’s where three Harrison Central alumni are playing for Alcorn State University in the SWAC softball tournament, and those player’s moms were on hand to watch every pitch.
“We come out playing and we’re ready to take this championship home with us this weekend,” said Bridget Arnold, mother of second baseman Ashley Arnold.
You find that kind of confidence when it comes to Harrison Central softball players who have already won three state championships. Arnold, left fielder Deserae Lindsey, and third baseman Amari Ramsey played high school ball just up the road from the Gulfport Sportsplex where the now Alcorn state players showed their skills Wednesday in a 8-2 win over Grambling.
“These young ladies have played for a very long time together,” Bridget Arnold said. “They have been playing since coach pitch, and they have played coach pitch, middle school, high school and now college, and it is a pleasure to watch these girls rule the field like they are today.”
After an opening-round loss to top seed Texas Southern, the Braves came out strong against the Tigers, with the trio of Red Rebels contributing with hits, RBIs and runs scored. Their moms credit a solid foundation from their high school coach.
“Let me tell you, Jimmy Parker did a lot of great work with these young ladies. He got them ready for this college season,” Arnold said. “And at the high school level, he did a wonderful job. We had the best years out there with him, and (Alcorn coach Josef) Rankin came in and he has done an amazing job coaching these young ladies to get where they are today.”
It’s not just about winning and losing, whether it’s high school or college.
“The game is fun,” said Angela Boykin, Amari Ramsey’s mom. “Softball is fun. Watching your girls play is fun.”
Winning the tournament out of the loser’s bracket will be a challenge for Alcorn, but these three moms are ready to take a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, for the College World Series.
“Oh yes, I’m going. I’m ready to pack it up and go any day. I’m going,” said all three moms with that same Harrison Central softball confidence.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.