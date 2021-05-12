Mississippi politicians come out in support of Israel as tensions in Middle East escalate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several Mississippi politicians shared their support for Israel as the country’s conflict with Hamas continues to escalate.
The Biden White House has spoken out against Hamas’ rocket attacks, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating that the White House, “stand[s] against extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities.”
Tuesday, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said that “Israel has every right to defend its people from incoming rockets directed at populated areas.” He then called for Hamas to “stand down.”
Congressmen Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo also showed support for Israel. Guest posted, “I stand with Israel” on Facebook while sharing a graphic which read the same.
On Twitter, Palazzo wrote to “keep Israel in your prayers tonight” and asked President Biden to join him in standing with the nation.
Other members on Congress, though, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D, Minn.), have come to the defense of Palestine, recently writing that “until we can defend the rights of Palestinians just as we do Israelis, we have no leg to stand on when it comes to justice or peace.”
