Hattiesburg cranial prosthesis specialist helps to build woman’s confidence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are many different medical diagnoses that can cause hair loss in women.
One is alopecia, which Jessica Johnson suffers from. Alopecia causes hair to fall out in small patches.
Johnson says she has suffered from alopecia since she was in college about 14 years ago.
“It got to the point where it was just falling out more when I washed my hair,” Johnson said. “I went natural, but that didn’t work.”
She says that she has scarring alopecia, which means scar tissue keeps her hair from penetrating the scalp.
“It’s devastating because you know a woman’s hair is her crown and glory,” Johnson said. “It made me feel like I was not able to be myself. I had to come to the point where I accepted it wasn’t going to grow back.”
Recently, she started to overcome her insecurities thanks to Alexis Magee.
“I just want more women to be able to feel comfortable coming into a salon setting when they experience hair loss. That’s why a lot of women don’t come and get their hair done because they are ashamed,” Johnson said. “And maybe seeing my story, they’ll be willing to talk to Lex, get a consultation, because we don’t have enough Black women that do more about alopecia.”
Magee has been a hairstylist since college, but she recently became certified to be a cranial prothesis specialist, which is a person qualified to make wigs for medical patients.
“I’ll never forget contemplating like, ‘Wow, this course is expensive. Should I do it, should I not?’ And one day I just woke up and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do it as I’m going through the process,” Magee said. “I am just wow like, I’m helping people feel beautiful. That self-esteem is always going to be affected because when you take the wig off that’s something they have to deal with.”
Magee says it’s personal for her because she grew up watching her mom struggle with hair loss.
“My mom has lupus and with her lupus, it causes hair loss,” Magee said. “I literally grew up watching how it affected her with wanting to go get your hair done but your kind of self-conscious of the hair salon with people seeing your bald spots.”
She also says that if you have a medical diagnosis that causes hair loss, you should check with your health insurance to see if they cover medical wigs.
