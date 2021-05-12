Hattiesburg cranial prosthesis specialist helps to build woman’s confidence

“I’ll never forget contemplating like, ‘Wow, this course is expensive. Should I do it, should I not?’ And one day I just woke up and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do it as I’m going through the process,” Magee said. “I am just wow like, I’m helping people feel beautiful. That self-esteem is always going to be affected because when you take the wig off that’s something they have to deal with.”