Gulf Coast racehorse owner says industry will recover quickly from Derby disaster

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the most well-known racehorse owners on the Gulf Coast said the doping controversy involving the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit may be a problem, but it’s not enough to ruin the industry.
Bobby Mahoney, owner of Mary Mahoney’s Old French Restaurant, owns five horses.
“I tell everybody it’s a sport of kings, but I snuck in the back door,” he said with a laugh.
His first was Mary Mahoney’s Girl, named after his mother, but the horse died at the racetrack in 2017.
“The pony boy was leading her,” said Mahoney. “She reared up, he let her go and she went back to the barn. Except, she tried to go through the fence to get there. She hurt herself and they had to put her down.”
Right now, Eileen Alexandra is his big winner garnering $100,000 in winnings, and he has big dreams for his 2-year-old colt named Biloxi.
“I hope he can bring me to the Kentucky Derby,” said Mahoney. “My trainer said ‘dream big.’ "
As far as trainers, Mahoney said Bob Baffert is among the best.
“I mean he’s probably the most popular trainer in the country right now,” said Mahoney. “And, he’s had the most success. This is his seventh Kentucky Derby win.”
However, Baffert may have to forfeit the latest win after an excessive amount of a steroid was found in a test result of his horse, Derby winner Medina Spirit. Mahoney said he doesn’t know if the doping was on purpose, but, regardless, the buck stops with the trainer.
“The trainer’s responsible for anything that goes in or on outside of his horse,” Mahoney said. “So, he’s got to deal with it. And I think the racing commission in Kentucky will deal with it.”
And while Mahoney agreed this is a big controversy, the industry and people’s faith in it, will heal.
“This right here, I think it will go by pretty quickly,” Mahoney said. “Once the racing commission deals out the punishment, they’ll probably take away the purse and they’ll probably suspend Baffert for a little while and everything will move on.”
