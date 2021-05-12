Ending the week with dry weather

Thankfully, we don’t have any heavy rain to worry about anymore! A cold front has passed through, and we’re seeing cooler and drier air move in tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday morning. The sky will stay mostly cloudy. We can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most of us will be dry.
Some clouds will linger on Thursday, but we’ll have some peeks of sun. The humidity will be low, and we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Friday and Saturday will be beautiful! We’ll warm up into the upper 70s with more sunshine. Sunday will be warm and more humid with highs near 80.
A few showers and storms are possible by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s.
