Biloxi High School celebrates eight seniors on signing day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School celebrated a signing day for eight seniors on Wednesday.
Madisyn Crosslin and Jasmine Burdine will head to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Pearl River Community College, respectively, for volleyball. Hugo Carbajo will take to the baseball diamond at Blue Mountain College. AbbyGail Kinlock will run track at Colby in Kansas. Sophia Jones will join the Mississippi Gulf Coast dance team. Casey Heustess is set to play soccer for Harding University, and both Kyjuan Edwards and Elijah Johnson will run track together for Mississippi Valley State - a program with a few connections to Biloxi’s, and soon to have a few more.
“Our coach worked with their coach when he was in college,” Johnson said. “Just to be able to go Division-I with a teammate, that was a big deal to me.”
“Whatever I do, I make him better at. Whatever he does, he makes me better at,” Edwards said. “If he wins one race, then it makes me come back twice as hard to win the race I’m doing.”
