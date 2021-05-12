Biloxi High School celebrates eight seniors on signing day

Madisyn Crosslin and Jasmine Burdine will head to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Pearl River Community College, respectively, for volleyball. Hugo Carbajo will take to the baseball diamond at Blue Mountain College. AbbyGail Kinlock will run track at Colby in Kansas. Sophia Jones will join the Mississippi Gulf Coast dance team. Casey Heustess is set to play soccer for Harding University, and both Kyjuan Edwards and Elijah Johnson will run track together for Mississippi Valley State - a program with a few connections to Biloxi’s, and soon to have a few more.