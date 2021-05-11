Tuesday’s Forecast

A new Flash Flood Watch has been issued through tomorrow afternoon due to the threat of heavy flooding rainfall. A slow-moving front will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms across our area this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Rainfall totals of one to four inches may occur, with locally higher totals possible where heavy showers and thunderstorms train over the same area. As the front finally moves away from us, we’ll see decreasing rain chances on Thursday. Then, dry high pressure will take over our weather pattern into the weekend bringing rain-free conditions for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible next Monday.