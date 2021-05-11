Stanley and Powell share Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss senior right-handed pitchers Hunter Stanley and Walker Powell each earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors, Monday, for outstanding starting performances last weekend against Middle Tennessee. Stanley, from Hammond, La., opened the Middle Tennessee series last Friday night by limiting the Blue Raiders to three base runners over nine scoreless innings, which included two hits and one to reach via a throwing error. Stanley, who recorded a career-high 16 strikeouts, which also is tied for second most in a C-USA contest, retired the first 16 batters he faced before giving up a double that barely skipped over the first-base bag. The runner later was thrown out stealing ending the only legitimate offensive threat by the Blue Raiders in the contest. In the game, Stanley only had one 3-ball count and that was to the second hitter of the game, which he struck out. Stanley’s strikeout total tied for the fourth best in school history with Ed Assaf (vs. Spring Hill, 4/6/68) and Chuck Shive (vs. Towson, 3/19/89). The nine-inning outing was the longest by a Golden Eagle this season, but he did not record a decision in the contest as the Golden Eagles won 2-1 in 10 innings.As for Powell, he threw the first no-hitter at the school since the trio of
Gabe Shepard, Cody Carroll and Hunter Stanley tossed one against Rice in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament. It also marked the first Southern Miss complete-game no-hitter since Cliff Russum accomplished that feat against Eastern Illinois on March 13, 2004.Powell, from Fayetteville, Ark., allowed just a leadoff walk to start the second and stranded that runner at second base. His 12 strikeouts established a career high for him, coming on the team’s senior day. Powell ranks as the Division I career active leader in victories with 28. He also ranks No. 3 on the school’s career charts for wins, trailing only Todd McInnis (33) and Darrell Lindsey (29).It was the eighth no-hitter in Conference USA history of which three are courtesy of Southern Miss.
For the first time in league history, two baseball players from the same school shared the weekly honor. It is the second time this season that both Stanley and Powell have each earned the award. For his career, Powell has now won the award six times. Stanley has earned both of his awards this season. The duo also was recognized by Collegiate Baseball as National Players of the Week as well on Monday.
The Golden Eagles conclude C-USA play this weekend when they travel to Boca Raton for a four-game series against Florida Atlantic, starting Friday with a 4 p.m., CT game.
