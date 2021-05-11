Stanley and Powell share Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss senior right-handed pitchers Hunter Stanley and Walker Powell each earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors, Monday, for outstanding starting performances last weekend against Middle Tennessee. Stanley, from Hammond, La., opened the Middle Tennessee series last Friday night by limiting the Blue Raiders to three base runners over nine scoreless innings, which included two hits and one to reach via a throwing error. Stanley, who recorded a career-high 16 strikeouts, which also is tied for second most in a C-USA contest, retired the first 16 batters he faced before giving up a double that barely skipped over the first-base bag. The runner later was thrown out stealing ending the only legitimate offensive threat by the Blue Raiders in the contest. In the game, Stanley only had one 3-ball count and that was to the second hitter of the game, which he struck out. Stanley’s strikeout total tied for the fourth best in school history with Ed Assaf (vs. Spring Hill, 4/6/68) and Chuck Shive (vs. Towson, 3/19/89). The nine-inning outing was the longest by a Golden Eagle this season, but he did not record a decision in the contest as the Golden Eagles won 2-1 in 10 innings.As for Powell, he threw the first no-hitter at the school since the trio of