Showers and storms likely overnight

Even though we had a break in the rain this evening, more showers and storms are on the way tonight and early Wednesday morning. Some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. An additional 1-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts are possible through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay steady in the low 70s and upper 60s.
We’ll have another chance for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. As a front slowly pushes south, we’ll see drier air move in by Thursday. Showers will gradually end in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon.
It’s finally going to be dry and sunny on Friday and Saturday. The humidity will be lower, but we’ll still warm up near 80 each day.
