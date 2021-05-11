Pearl River preparing to host Region 23 Tournament

“It’s a true honor to host the 2021 Region 23 Tournament at ‘The Dub’ on our beautiful campus,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “Our administration, board of trustees, and Coach Avalon had a vision a few years ago to make our ballpark one of the best in the country to watch a baseball game. I am personally excited for Coach Avalon, his staff, and players for the remarkable year they have had. Winning a state championship and hosting a regional is never an easy task when you play in the toughest league in the country.