Beau Rivage to host one-of-a-kind job fair and employment expo

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, tourists are returning to south Mississippi. With that, staffing challenges for businesses large and small. Foot traffic is picking up in the lobby at Beau Rivage, but not as much as casino leaders would like at the property’s staff entrance. Because of that, the team at the Gulf Coast’s only MGM property is setting the stage for a one-of-a-kind job fair.
In a statement from the gaming giant, MGM Resorts International and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino are welcoming guest-oriented and energetic individuals to join The SHOW and become part of the world’s most powerful entertainment brand.
“At Beau Rivage and MGM Resorts we understand that entertainment is a fundamental human need that changes the way people feel in a very positive way,” said Allison Smith Mitchell, Beau Rivage Vice President of Human Resources. “Now, more than ever, our guests are returning to be entertained, pampered and ‘WOW’d!’ We are looking for additional team members for positions in both front-of-house and back-of-house to deliver our world-class service that creates those show-stopping experiences our guests look forward to during their visit.”
So, Smith Mitchell, her talent acquisition and employment team, led by Jason Sibiski, set out to deliver on that world-class service with a job fair that is about more than the job.
“It’s not solely just hey we have a job, come look for a job,” said Beau Rivage Talent Acquisition & Employment Manager, Jason Sibisk. “It’s more of an experience, welcome to the show, joining the MGM brand. Really getting an experience to see ok this is what it’s all about to work here. This is what my career can be like if I work at Beau Rivage.”
A job fair like no other, the expo features live dancers and entertainment, a job showcase, breakout sessions, interviews and on-the-spot job offers.
“We’re going to have live entertainment and showcase some individuals who are previous talent show winners. We are going to have show girls here. To our food and beverage department and culinary team, they will cook and prepare a culinary demonstration for the team. One of the cool things about working here is that you have your own wellness coach and we will have them here to present as well all of the benefits,” Sibiski said.
Sibiski and the leadership team at the Beau understand that challenges that come with getting back into the workforce after months away.
“It’s not so much just the job, it’s an opportunity to learn new skills and challenge yourself. So, you bounce back from this COVID and now we have opportunities to challenge yourself in our work environment and give you opportunities to learn new things and new skills,” said Sibiski.
Beau Rivage is looking to fill entry-level and supervisory positions in the following departments and SHOWcase property career opportunities:
- Food & Beverage
- Security
- Pool/Recreation Services
- Culinary/Sous Chef
- Housekeeping
- Hotel Operations
- Guest Services
- Casino Operations
Unlike standard job fairs, applicants will not be allowed to come and go as they please. Two SHOWtimes are available, 11 a.m. – 1p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Applicants are encourages to attend one of the two sessions, however, applicants will not be allowed to arrive after the start time. Doors open one hour prior to the start of each session. Attendees are encouraged dress for an interview and be prepared to be WOW’d.
A complete listing of open positions may be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.
