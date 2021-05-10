Police searching for suspects in Gulfport armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police are searching for two suspects involved in a Monday morning armed robbery.
Hollis Khalil Davon Grayer, 19, and Jaylon Lashawn Grayer, 23, are accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint and fleeing the scene at the 15000 block of O’Neal Road.
Hollis Grayer is described as a black man with short black hair, a black goatee, approximately 5′11″, and 310 lbs.
Jaylon Grayer is described as a black man with short black hair, approximately 6′00″, and 205 lbs.
Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the location of the suspects is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
