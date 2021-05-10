New medical facility coming to Diamondhead

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital is building a new medical facility in Diamondhead, at the corner of Veterans Drive and Aloha Drive. The $4.6 million project got a boost last week when the city council approved up to $1 million in tax-increment financing, or TIF bonds, for this project and future possible projects.
The 20,000-square-foot facility will bring 20 exam rooms, CT scan imaging, and a cancer treatment facility to Hancock County. Love’s Pharmacy will also operate out of the medical center.
Mayor Nancy Depreo said the new facility will help expand access to medical care for those in Hancock County, especially for cancer treatment.
“The areas of Hancock County, the Kiln, areas such as that, to be able to have this opportunity to come right here in Diamondhead... to be able to get this treatment and to be home in five minutes after getting it, it’s a serious impact and we’re very thankful and blessed that Memorial Hospital chose Diamondhead,” Depreo said.
The facility will also bring 55 to 65 full-time and part-time jobs to Diamondhead. It’s expected to open sometime next year.
